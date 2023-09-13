Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity Names New Director

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There's a new executive director of Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity.

The Board of Directors has announced Chad Bouley will head up the non-profit.

Bouley and his family live in Zimmerman. He comes to the Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity from the Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity as the former Chief Real Estate Officer.

Bouley will work to grow existing relationships and cultivate new ones to create an enthusiasm for volunteering and financial support.

A few of the areas Bouley is expected to evaluate include home preservation, aging in place, mortgage financing, outreach, and fundraising strategies.

