Local Vet Moves Into Habitat House

SAUK RAPIDS -- The second Veterans' home built by Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity is ready to be occupied.

Mark Barth, a local veteran, will be moving into his new home with his family.

The four-bedroom home is off of Benton Drive. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director of Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity.

He says Volunteers built the home two years ago.

It's a beautiful home. We're so blessed to give it to a local family that has done so much for this community.

Barth says the house will allow him to provide a good place for his grandson to complete school at Apollo High School.

We are very very humbled and honored to be living in this home.

Habitat for Humanity does not give away houses. The families that fill the houses go through a rigorous application process for a mortgage based on their need and ability to pay back their loan. This is the 103rd house Habitat for Humanity has sold in Central Minnesota.

