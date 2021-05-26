Tech Completes Sixth Habitat for Humanity Tiger Build [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- Another Central Minnesota Habit for Humanity Home is nearly ready for its new family. A celebration marking the completion of the student portion of the sixth Tiger Build was held at Tech High School Wednesday morning.

The school has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and St. Cloud Technical and Community College for the past six years. The Tiger Build program takes a class of high school students and pairs them with different contractors and subcontractors to build a portion of the home.

Technology education teacher Brad Salveson is in his second year running the program following the retirement of Bill Garceau. He says the students spent time in the class working on the home four hours a day, two days a week.

It starts out just like a regular job site, I would say. We kind of meet and talk about what we're doing for that particular day. I have some guys that I assign kind of as the foreman and they lead the crew and tell everyone else how to do stuff, or what to do.

During that time, the students helped with every stage of construction from electrical and plumbing to roofing and siding, with the exception of the cabinetry. Salveson says exposing students to a variety of trades is especially critical during the current shortage of workers.

Everyone knows there's a shortage and there's been a huge spike in lumber prices and material prices. We need more contractors. We need more people that can do these hands-on skills. It's a good program for St. Cloud and Tech to have because these are the guys and girls that will be the contractors of the future.

Two of the students are already planning to put their new skills to the test with summer jobs all lined up.

The main level of the home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, and a kitchen. It will be moved to a lot in St. Cloud with a foundation and basement containing additional rooms and a two-car garage as soon as the site is ready.

This home will be going to a couple who have lived in St. Cloud for 10 years, work in home healthcare, and have four children.

To qualify for a Habitat for Humanity house, people must meet requirements, complete homeowner education classes, and complete 250 hours of sweat equity.

Get our free mobile app