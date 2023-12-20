Central MN Projects Part of Historic Funding

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Housing Finance Agency has announced a historic amount of approved housing developments. 125 projects will receive over $348 million in funding.

In Central Minnesota approved projects include: Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity in St. Cloud and Cold Spring, Fischer's Garden in Sauk Rapids, The Views on 7th in Waite Park, and Suburban Manurfactured Home Park and Central Minnesota Housing Partnership in Little Falls. Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Leimaile Ho says it was hard to choose which projects to fund:

"There's really not a community in Minnesota that doesn't need more housing and housing that's affordable to folks that make the least, so it's really about getting a project that fits the needs of the local community that often times mayors and city council members and county commissioners are the biggest champions for making it happen."

Leimaile Ho says the relationship the developer has with the city or county is also very important, and that there is still a lot of work to be done:

"I think that we also know that this isn't a one and done deal that we need to figure out how to sustain investments of housing so that we can increase supply so that we can get some balance back in both the home ownership and rental market."

In total, Minnesota Housing awarded close to $30 million for 703 units and lots in Central Minnesota.

