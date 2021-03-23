Habitat for Humanity Seeking Home Owner for Veterans Build

SAUK RAPIDS -- Built by veterans for veterans, a newly constructed house in Sauk Rapids is waiting for someone to call it home.

Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity recently wrapped up construction of their second home under the Veterans Build Program.

Jessica Dahl is the Volunteer Coordinator for Habitat. She says the Veterans Build program is designed to make sure every veteran has a safe and decent place to live.

Part of our program is making sure the homebuyer is set up for success. They get an affordable mortgage, zero percent interest, but part of it is making sure they are ready to own a home. With the income requirements we do our best to find the right family or individual to buy our homes.

The 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is 1,734 square-feet and designed with the option for accessible single-level living.

Dahl says with the project done, they now just need a home buyer.

It needs to be a veteran and someone making between 35-60 percent of the area median income so that narrows the group of people we can select from. We also just haven't seen the applicant flow we like to see.

Dahl says they are starting to see more applications come in and hope to have a homeowner soon.

She adds the more applications they get from interested veteran homeowners, the sooner they will begin construction on their next Veterans Build.