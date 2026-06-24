The city of Sauk Rapids was platted in 1851 along the shores of the Mississippi River. The population of Sauk Rapids is 13,746 as of the 2020 census.

Original Settlement

The original settlement is located where the Fishers Mobile Home Park is located. Wheeler says there is a big stone there that said Jeremiah Russell original settlement. Wheeler says the town was platted closer to where the downtown is currently located on Benton Drive and 2nd Street.

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