Second CMHFH Vets Build Still Looking for Family

SAUK RAPIDS -- Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity is still looking to find a family to move into their second Veterans Build home.

Construction was put on hold for the winter as the organization decided to dedicate their time and energy to other ongoing projects, but Executive Director Rick Nelson says they have a few applicants they are currently sorting through.

The applicants were slow coming in so at first we didn't have any that we were able to look at, and then they began coming in as we started to spread the word through veterans groups.

To qualify you must be local, make between 35 and 60 percent of the average median household income for the county, and be either active duty, retired, or the spouse of a fallen veteran. Nelson says there is more to the process than just income, credit, and need though.

We have to determine if they're willing to be a partner with us in our mission at Habitat and that is, be someone who will put in the 200 hours of sweat equity on their home and who will do the 16 hours of financial wellness and homeowner's education that we have them sign on for.

The home is located on North Benton Drive and CMHFH hopes to have the new family moved in in about six months.

Nelson says the organization is planning on continuing the Veterans Build series to meet the needs in the community.

