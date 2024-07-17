Construction Update On St. Cloud VA Campus

The St. Cloud V.A. is undergoing a significant information technology update and this includes construction on buildings on campus. St. Cloud V.A. Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable indicates several roads on campus are being rebuilt as well, which has caused some disruption. He says all services continue to be available. Venable says other work being done includes a 2nd floor addition to the outpatient mental health clinic which doubles the space for that operation. He says the expectation is that project will be complete by the end of July. The St. Cloud V.A. is also about to open a new primary care temporary building that can accommodate veteran care. Venable explains they continue to update the facilities to accommodate veteran's needs.

The St. Cloud V.A. is planning a Mental Health Summit August 15 at the St. Cloud Holiday Inn from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Throughout the summit, participants can learn about and make it easier for Veterans and their families to access mental health services. Joining them will be representatives from the U.S. Department of Defense, other federal and state agencies, local mental health groups, Veterans service organizations, health care facilities, schools, and universities. St. Cloud V.A. Mental Health Director Jeremy Mauerstad joined me on WJON along with Barry Venable to talk about the summit.

Registration is required by Aug. 1. Participants can register at https://tinyurl/bdz23mra or by calling 320 252-1670, ext. 6236.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jeremy Mauerstad and Barry Venable, it is available below.