St. Cloud V.A. Clothesline Project; Medication Take-Back Day

The St. Cloud V.A. is offering veterans opportunities to buy a T-Shirt as part of the annual Clothesline project between 11am - 1pm Friday, April 17 in building 111, room 158 at the Medical Center. This project is intended to raise awareness about military sexual trauma and sexual violence. The show associated with the clothesline project will be held from April 23-25 in Building 8, the auditorium at the V.A. Medical Center.

Saturday April 26 is medication take back day at the St. Cloud V.A. from 9am-2pm. Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. says any member of the public can drop off safely and securing dispose of unused and expired medications. He suggests driving to the Medical Center Building 1 parking lot and walking in the front door. Venable says there will individuals there to assist you.

Sleep is important to all individuals and that includes veterans. St. Cloud V.A. Recovery Coordinator Kristen Jurek joined me on WJON. She says 6-8 hours of sleep overnight is recommended. Jurek indicates the St. Cloud V.A. has options to help veterans in need of assistance. She says they offer cognitive behavioral therapy and grief behavioral therapy for insomnia. Jurek explains this involves changing behaviors to improve quality of sleep. She says they also offer Narrative Imagery Rehearsal Therapy where they target nightmares.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Kristin Jurek and Barry Venable, it is available below.