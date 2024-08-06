Sartell Schools Seeking Help To Add Improvements For Golf Teams

SARTELL (WJON News) -- An area school is asking for help to provide some needed improvements for one of its sports teams. The Sartell-St. Stephen School District has started a fundraising campaign to raise $50,000 to convert the first bay in the school's maintenance shed to an indoor practice space and purchase a simulator for its golf teams.

Get our free mobile app

Courtesy of Bruce Thompson, Sartell-Stephen High School Courtesy of Bruce Thompson, Sartell-Stephen High School loading...

Courtesy of Bruce Thompson, Sartell-St. Stephen High School Courtesy of Bruce Thompson, Sartell-St. Stephen High School loading...

Courtesy of Bruce Thompson, Sartell-St. Stephen High School Courtesy of Bruce Thompson, Sartell-St. Stephen High School loading...

Activities Director Bruce Thompson says currently team members often have to travel to Sta Fit or St. John's to get indoor practice time which is not ideal for the students, and expensive for the school to rent the space and simulators. He says having their own dedicated indoor space with state-of-the-art technology will allow students to fine-tune skills, analyze their performance, stimulate real scenarios, and enhance their already successful golf teams.

photo courtesy of Jason Huschle photo courtesy of Jason Huschle loading...

The boys' team won the Central Lakes Conference Title in 2023 and the girls' team took the title this past spring. Anyone interested in donating should contact Bruce Thompson. You can see the full list of sponsorship levels below.

Gold Level Sponsorship $25,000

Presenting Sponsor and Naming Rights on the Golf Simulator and Practice Area Outside Naming rights on the facility (10-year lifespan) Name on plaque or bench inside the facility All promotional materials will have business logo, and you will be identified as the presenting sponsor



Company or business logo will be on the Sartell High School Activities Website

Company or business advertisement on social media

4 Adult Season Passes for the 2024-2025, and 2025-2026 school year

Silver Level Sponsorship $10,000

Name on plaque or bench inside the golf practice facility

Company or business logo will be on the Sartell High School Activities Website

Company or business advertisement on social media

4 Adult Season Passes for the 2024-2025, and 2025-2026 school year

Bronze Level Sponsorship $1,000-$5,000

Name on plaque or bench inside the golf practice facility

Company or business logo will be on the Sartell High School Activities Website

2 Adult Season Passes for the 2024-2025, and 2025-2026 school year

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

7 Day-Trip-Worthy Mini Golf Courses to Play in Minnesota

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard