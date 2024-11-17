3 Local School Districts Partnering On Winter Weather Closings

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Three area school districts will once again coordinate on weather-related closings for this winter. St. Cloud Area Schools, Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools, and Sartell-St. Stephen Public Schools will cooperate when reviewing weather details from various national sources as well as local city and county officials and transportation partners to determine if schools should close due to a weather-related event.

The districts say the main objective in any weather emergency is to provide protection and a safe environment for students and they will use a coordinated plan which means that public schools in all three districts will close, or remain open, according to the same winter emergency schedule. The districts will make every effort to announce closing or late starts by 9:00 p.m. the night before.

When a morning closing or late start is needed the districts will try to make the decision by 5:15 a.m. and in the event of an early dismissal or closing student activities and practices, Adult Education, Early Childhood classes, and Area Learning Center classes will also typically be canceled. The district says Minnesota weather can be difficult and parents and guardians need to be prepared in advance for potential closings, delayed openings, or early dismissals.

