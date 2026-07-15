WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You have probably heard about the Tour of Homes that takes place every year, but what about the Tour of Gardens? The St. Cloud Flower and Garden Club is holding its annual Country Garden Tour on Tuesday.

Around 60 - 70 people attend the tour every year.

The club has been putting on the tour for about twenty years. The self-guided tour features four private gardens for people to view. Tour Organizer Janet Hettwer says all the gardens are fun to see:

"We have a lot of families that come on these tours and bring their kids along because maybe they just bought a house or they had a house ten years but they didn't have any flowers or anything and these tours give the community lots of ideas of things they never thought of that what works for the shade, what works for the sun you know depending out what you have on your lot."

The club keeps the locations for the tour secret until they leave.

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Refreshments are provided at the last stop on the tour.

The St. Cloud Flower and Garden Club will celebrate its 100th Anniversary next year. Hettwer says they use the tour to also teach people about what the club has to offer:

"It's really a fun club. We have probably, maybe one third of them are Master Gardeners, but the rest are just people that love flowers and gardening, and they maybe do a little bit, or they maybe do a lot."

The Country Garden Tour is free to attend. Anyone interested in going should meet in the Mills Fleet Farm parking lot at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and look for the people with the big pink sign to get the tour map and additional details.

Beautiful Photos From Clemens Gardens This weekend was a great one to get out and do something fun. I wanted to destress, so I drove over to Clemens Gardens for a nice stroll through the gardens. What a beautiful place it is. There are flowers everywhere, as well as fountains and statues. These photos only capture part of what's available to see, but in case you haven't had a chance to visit, now is a great time to view them, as everything is in full bloom. Take a look at some beautiful photos and then make a plan to take your own trip. All of your senses will thank you. Gallery Credit: Photos by Kelly Cordes

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