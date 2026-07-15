ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud lawmaker will play a pivotal role in selecting Minnesota's first-ever Inspector General.

Senator Aric Putnam has been appointed to the Legislative Inspector General Advisory Commission.

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The eight-member commission, split evenly between the four legislative caucuses, is responsible for recruiting and recommending candidates for the job. The Inspector General will lead the state's new independent watchdog agency tasked with rooting out fraud within and against state programs.

Putnam says,

"Getting this office up and running the right way matters just as much as getting it passed."

Putnam co-authored the bill the first passed by the Senate 60-7 in May 2025 and then cleared the House 127-5 in May 2026.

The commission has until January 1, 2027, to produce a list of candidates for the Governor, who must appoint Minnesota's first Inspector General by February 1, 207, which must be confirmed by three-fifths of the Senate.

Senate Appointees:

Senator Heather Gustafson (DFL - Vadnais Heights)

Senator Mark Koran (R - North Branch)

Senator Aric Putnam (DFL - St. Cloud)

House of Representatives Appointees:

Representative Matt Norris (DFL - Blaine)

Representative Ginny Klevorn (DFL - Plymouth)

Representative Tom Sexton (R - Waseca)

Representative Jim Nash (R - Waconia)