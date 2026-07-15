ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University has received a national top score in preparing future teachers.

The National Council on Teacher Quality has awarded St. Cloud State an A+ grade in preparing elementary majors to teach reading.

The report spotlights how SCSU is exceeding the standards set by literacy experts in covering the five most-effective components of research-based reading instruction. A child's ability to read proficiently in the early grades shapes everything that comes next in school and life, yet according to data, four in 10 fourth graders in Minnesota cannot read at a basic level. Teacher preparation is one of the most direct levers to change that.

Melissa Hanzsek-Brill is the Dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences. She says,

"Our program is helping transform how future teachers are trained to teach reading."

To evaluate the quality of preparations being provided, a team of experts at NCTQ analyzed syllabi, including lecture schedules and topics, background reading materials, class assessments, assignments, and opportunities to practice instruction in required literacy courses for elementary teacher candidates at St. Cloud State University.