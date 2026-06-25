UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have been falling for six straight weeks, but this will still be the second most expensive Independence Day at the pump ever.

Gas Buddy released its 2026 Independence Day gas price forecast on Thursday, projecting a national average price of gas at $3.75 per gallon on July 4th.

That's the second-highest for the holiday behind the $4.80 on July 4, 2022. That the spike that occurred after Russia invaded Ukraine.

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The $3.75 per gallon mark is a dramatic improvement from May's peak of $4.57, but it is still 65 cents higher than last year's July 4th price of $3.10 per gallon, which means Americans will spend hundreds of millions more on gasoline this July 4 holiday weekend compared to last year.

The recent U.S. and Iran framework agreement has helped ease fears and pull gas prices lower. Also, with the U.S. Department of the Treasury authorizing the sale of oil by Iran, oil prices recently fell below $70 per barrel, which may help consumers see lower prices faster, with global inventories benefiting from the additional oil.