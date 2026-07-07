Lookout Park Turns 90 and Clean Up Efforts Seek to Put It on the National Map
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A revitalization project in Cold Spring is looking to make its mark on history. Lookout Park in Cold Spring is celebrating the 90th Anniversary of its construction by the Works Progress Administration this year.
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Over the past three years, FFA students have been removing buckthorn, clearing trails, and cleaning graffiti in an effort to reclaim the park. At Wednesday's Cold Spring City Council Meeting,
The park was built in 1936 by 25 laid-off Cold Spring men using WPA dollars
Project leader Rylan Sabo will make a presentation to try to get Lookout Park added to the National Register of Historic Places. Sabo says the cleanup efforts have followed the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties and the Guidelines for the Treatment of Cultural Landscapes with the goal of getting it placed on the registry.
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Wednesday's presentation is to get the discussion going about all the steps, resources, and partnerships that will be needed in order to pursue a National Register nomination. Sabo says it is a comprehensive process, but getting the park added to the registry will provide federal recognition of its historical significance, help preserve its character, and strengthen efforts to protect it for future generations.
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