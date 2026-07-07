COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- You can celebrate our Nation's 250th birthday in Cold Spring on Wednesday. The Cold Spring Area Historical Society is celebrating the anniversary with an array of events.

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A presentation of the colors by the Cold Spring Legion kicks off the festivities at 4:00 p.m. It is followed by a visit from George and Martha Washington, Birth of the Nation children's storytime, reading of the Declaration of Independence, a carnival, and kids' games.

There will also be food trucks, military exhibits and informational displays, local history, and other opportunities to learn more about America's founding. The celebration runs from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Main Street in front of Wenner's Hardware and is free to attend.

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