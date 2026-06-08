COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A local college student is making a dream come true with a new business. Merideth Theis is a student at St. Cloud Technical and Community College and has recently launched her new food trailer/truck business, "The Sizzle N Sass Shack," based out of Cold Spring.

Theis says she always wanted to have her own business, and, with help from her parents, she decided to take a chance.

The "Sizzle N Sass Shack" was at its first event on Saturday.

She says there have been a few challenges with running her own business:

"The biggest challenge for me, probably, is just keeping everything organized and staying on top of everything cause I'm a full-time college student as well, so just balancing those two things probably, and then my other job, has all probably been the most challenging thing for me."

Theiss says time management has also been hard with juggling the truck's needs and school. "Sizzle N Sass Shack" currently offers a wide variety of options, like a coconut shrimp basket, sweet corn nuggets, a speciality donut burger, and a gourmet grilled cheese.

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Theis is working on some taco ideas for the menu too.

Theiss says the food offerings will vary from event to event, and she hopes to grow the menu as well.

"I kind of hope to bring in some new ideas, see what works and doesn't work, obviously, and when I have events, I won't offer all of that. I'll probably pick, I'll have the baskets available and the deep-fried Oreos, but I'll just probably pick between the sandwiches and melts, maybe two items from each thing, just so I don't have too much chaos going around."

Theis says the food truck is somewhat of a family affair with her dad, sister, and cousin all helping out. You can find out where the "Sizzle N Sass Shack's" next stop will be by following it on Facebook.

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