A Water Main Break Is Shutting Down Part Of Pinecone Road For A Week

A Water Main Break Is Shutting Down Part Of Pinecone Road For A Week

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SARTELL (WJON News) -- A major area roadway will be closed starting Wednesday night. The City of Sartell says Pinecone Road between 5th Street North and 2 1/2 Street North will be closed starting at 7:00 p.m. due to an emergency water main break beneath the street.

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The closure will last approximately one week. The length of the closure is because Pinecone Road is concrete and repairs require excavation to locate the leak, replace the damaged water main, and install new concrete.

The City expects Pinecone Road to reopen on the evening of July 14th.

The new concrete has to cure before the roadway can be reopened. Detour signs will be posted, and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and allow additional travel time.

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Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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