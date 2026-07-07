SARTELL (WJON News) -- A major area roadway will be closed starting Wednesday night. The City of Sartell says Pinecone Road between 5th Street North and 2 1/2 Street North will be closed starting at 7:00 p.m. due to an emergency water main break beneath the street.

Get our free mobile app

The closure will last approximately one week. The length of the closure is because Pinecone Road is concrete and repairs require excavation to locate the leak, replace the damaged water main, and install new concrete.

The City expects Pinecone Road to reopen on the evening of July 14th.

The new concrete has to cure before the roadway can be reopened. Detour signs will be posted, and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and allow additional travel time.

Stunning NASA Photos From The Artemis II Lunar Flyby 2026 Stunning NASA Photos From The Artemis II Lunar Flyby Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud

Humourous St. Cloud Sign For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.