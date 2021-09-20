Utility Work for New Sartell Business to Prompt Traffic Detours

SARTELL -- Drivers in Sartell can expect some detours over the next few weeks.

Traffic on Pinecone Road between 7th Street North and 5th Street North will be rerouted beginning Thursday through October 7th.

City officials say the detour is necessary as crews put in the appropriate utilities for the new Centrasota Oral Surgeons building being built across from Pine Meadow Primary School.

The city says Northbound traffic will be detoured from 2nd Street South to 12th Street North, while the southbound lane will remain open with minor lane shifts.

If you are traveling to or from Pine Meadow Primary School:

Traffic coming from the North will still be able to access Pine Meadow via 5 th Street North (same as normal)

The intersection of 5th Street North and Pinecone Road North will remain open

The city says Centrasota Oral Surgeons is hoping to open their new Sartell location next spring.