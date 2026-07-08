Two Vehicles Collided On Highway 23 In Rockville Late Tuesday Night
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 23 in Rockville at about 10;30 p.m. on Tuesday.
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Twenty-three-year-old Josue Molina of Minneapolis was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of a pick-up truck, a 16-year-old boy, and his passenger, also a 16-year-old boy, were not hurt.
Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026.
The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt