ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 23 in Rockville at about 10;30 p.m. on Tuesday.

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Twenty-three-year-old Josue Molina of Minneapolis was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of a pick-up truck, a 16-year-old boy, and his passenger, also a 16-year-old boy, were not hurt.