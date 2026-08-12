Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $1 Billion Ahead Of Wednesday’s Drawing
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Powerball leaders have increased the estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing. The jackpot is now an estimated $1 billion. The estimated cash value is $433 million.
Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the United Kingdom.
The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
The one billion dollar jackpot is the eighth largest in Powerball history and the largest U.S. lottery jackpot offered so far this year.
Como Park Zoo
Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt