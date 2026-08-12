UNDATED (WJON News) -- Powerball leaders have increased the estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing. The jackpot is now an estimated $1 billion. The estimated cash value is $433 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the United Kingdom.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The one billion dollar jackpot is the eighth largest in Powerball history and the largest U.S. lottery jackpot offered so far this year.