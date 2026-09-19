LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota town is gearing up to celebrate a milestone anniversary next year. Little Falls has big plans in store to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Charles Lindbergh's transatlantic flight.

Dreams Take Flight 100 will have community reads, public art displays, the reopening of the Lindbergh House and Museum, and more. Friends of the Lindbergh Heritage President Susy Prosapio says they will have a two-day "Welcome Home" celebration in August at the airport:

"There will be warbirds displayed, there'll be flyovers, some of the planes will be offering rides, we're anticipating having a fly-in at that time."

There will be a variety of activities taking place, including a parade and a visit from a delegation from Le Bourget, France, Little Falls sister city.

Prosapio says the celebration has been six years in the making, and some events will start this year:

"Coming up in December, the Wind Symphony will be performing the Lindbergh Jubilee at the Gathering of Waters band festival up at Central Lakes College. Over the years, there's been many different songs and orchestral pieces written, and so throughout the coming year there will be lots or presentations like the Wind Symphony will be doing."

In addition to all the festivities, people can purchase a Lindbergh 100th Anniversary commemorative coin at DreamsTakeFlight100.com.

Friends of Lindbergh Heritage Friends of Lindbergh Heritage

Friends of Lindbergh Heritage Friends of Lindbergh Heritage

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