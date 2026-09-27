COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A local veteran got a lift-up thanks to a Cold Spring business. CARSTAR Precision Collision Auto Body donated a refurbished vehicle to U.S. Army Veteran Tammy Wahl earlier this month. CARSTAR worked with the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program in making the donation.

What does Recycled Rides do?

The Recycled Rides program unites collision repair businesses with individuals and families in need by repairing and donating vehicles to them. The program has donated over 3,800 vehicles since it started in 2007.

CARSTAR General Manager Candice Elkmeier says that when they decided to do the Recycled Rides program, they knew they wanted the vehicle to go to a veteran, a person who had given their time in service to our country and helped protect the freedoms and way of life that we are fortunate to enjoy every day.

Wahl was connected to CARSTAR and the program through the Veteran Resource and Enrichment Center (VREC) of St. Cloud. VREC is a veteran-led non-profit that provides veterans and their families with resources, peer connections, and enrichment programs.

The vehicle donation was also made possible by contributions from Allstate, Pam's Auto, Kia of St. Cloud, Schwieters Chevrolet, LKQ, and North Central Distributing.

St. Cloud Antique Auto Club's 2024 Car Show The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 49th Annual Car Show & Swap meet in 2024. The show had a wide array of classic cars on hand for people to check out. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt