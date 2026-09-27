RICHMOND (WJON News) -- A Richmond man was hurt when he was hit by an SUV on Saturday night. The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. in Richmond.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford Bronco being driven by 39-year-old Jessie Trevino of Clements was going south on Highway 23 near St. Francis Street when she hit Grant Rossberg of Richmond.

Rossberg was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Trevino and a passenger in her vehicle, 38-year-old Guadalupe Trevino of Clements, were not hurt.

Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Pantowners 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 50th Annual Car Show & Swap Meet in 2025. It is one of the oldest car shows in Minnesota. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt