WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring man went to the hospital after a crash on Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 10:40 at the intersection of Highway 23 and 191st Avenue near Richmond.

Authorities say an SUV being driven by 77-year-old Thomas Rausch of Cold Spring was going south on 191st Avenue while a semi-truck being driven by 54-year-old Todd Hillenbrand of Danube was going west on Highway 23 when they crashed in the intersection. Rausch was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hillenbrand was not hurt in the crash.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Come Visit Meire Grove in Pictures

Come Visit Kingston, Minnesota in Pictures