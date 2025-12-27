Cold Spring Man Injured In Crash Near Richmond
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring man went to the hospital after a crash on Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 10:40 at the intersection of Highway 23 and 191st Avenue near Richmond.
Authorities say an SUV being driven by 77-year-old Thomas Rausch of Cold Spring was going south on 191st Avenue while a semi-truck being driven by 54-year-old Todd Hillenbrand of Danube was going west on Highway 23 when they crashed in the intersection. Rausch was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hillenbrand was not hurt in the crash.
