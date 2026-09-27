UNDATED (WJON News) -- You can share your thoughts on road construction at a public meeting on Tuesday. The Stearns County Highway Department is hosting a public input meeting to review proposed additions and changes to the 5-Year Road Improvement Plan.

The proposed updates to the plan will be posted on the county's road construction page on Tuesday, and documents will also be available at the meeting. The public meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Stearns County Public Works Building at 455 28th Avenue South in Waite Park.

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