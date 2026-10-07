ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police are investigating a social media post warning of a potential threat at the Tech football homecoming game on Friday.

The threat consisted of a fight, but no weapons were mentioned

A school resource officer was made aware of the post on Tuesday morning. Police say the post threatened a large, planned fight at the game. No weapons were mentioned in the threat.

Officers are investigating the credibility of the post ahead of the game

The police department is working closely with the St. Cloud Area School District to investigate the credibility of the social media post. The police department will also be helping with additional security at the game as a precaution.

No other details are available at this time.

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