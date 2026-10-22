Two Children Struck by Car at St. Cloud Intersection Wednesday Afternoon
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two children suffered serious injuries when they were struck by a car in St. Cloud on Wednesday afternoon.
The St. Cloud Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of 15th Avenue SE and University Drive SE at around 4:50 p.m. Police say an adult and two children, ages six and 10, were crossing in a crosswalk and were struck by a car turning onto 15th Avenue from University Drive.
Police say the children suffered substantial injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
The six-year-old child was flown to Children's Hospital via air ambulance. The 10-year-old child was brought by ground ambulance to Children's Hospital. The adult pedestrian was not transported.
Police say the driver of the car, 56-year-old Nancy Thelen of St. Cloud, was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
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