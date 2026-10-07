MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two St. Cloud women were hurt in a crash near Monticello on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around Noon on Interstate 94.

Two Injured When Westbound SUV Hits MnDOT Plow Truck

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 20-year-old Idil Farah of St. Cloud was going west on I-94 in the left lane when she hit a parked Minnesota Department of Transportation plow truck in a lane closure detail with a person inside.

The person in the plow truck, 45-year-old Randy Scarborough of St. Cloud, was not hurt. Farah and a passenger in her vehicle, 20-year-old Rahma Yussuf, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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