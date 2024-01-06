3 People Hurt In Chain Reaction Crash Near Monticello

MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a chain reaction crash near Monticello Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 4:30 a.m. a Volvo semi-truck driven by 36-year-old Mohamed Saed of St. Cloud was going west on Interstate 94 when it jack-knifed causing a chain reaction crash with three other vehicles.

The other vehicles involved were an SUV driven by 24-year-old Rebecca Huss of Cheswick, PA, a Kenworth semi-truck driven by 25-year-old Varinder Singh of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and a 2nd Kenworth semi-truck driven by 68-year-old Harold Dawson of Garden City, ID.

Huss and Singh were taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dawson was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with non-life-threatening injuries. Saed was not hurt in the crash.

