Twin Cities Man Killed in Monticello Crash Friday Morning

MONTICELLO -- A St. Paul man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Monticello Friday morning.

The crash happened on eastbound Interstate 94 in Monticello just after 10:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 38-year-old Reed Engel of Maple Grove was driving in the right lane while a pickup driven by the 37-year-old Matthew Miller of St. Paul was in the left lane. The two vehicles collided, the pickup driver lost control, and the truck rolled.

The patrol says the pickup driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash.

Engel was not hurt.