Woman Dies After SUV and Semi Crash Near Willmar

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A Marshall woman died after an SUV and a semi-truck collided in Kandiyohi County Saturday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the two vehicles collided in the intersection of Highway 40 and 45th Street Southwest near Willmar.

A passenger in the SUV, 51-year-old Bu Ko, was taken to a Willmar hospital where she later died.

A second passenger, The driver of the SUV, 64-year-old Ku Paw of Marshall, and the driver, 27-year-old Kyan Day of Marshall, both received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver of the semi, 33-year-old Roberto Rivero of Davie, Florida, was not hurt.

