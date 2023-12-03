One Person Has Died After Being Hit By An SUV

MAPLE GROVE (WJON News) -- One person has died after they were hit by an SUV Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 39-year-old man from Brooklyn Park was killed when he was hit by an SUV at about 10:00 p.m. The man was walking east on Interstate 694, in the right center lane of traffic, in Maple Grove near Hemlock Lane.

An SUV driven by 22-year-old Nicholas Perovich of New Hope was going east on 694 passing Hemlock Lane when it hit the man. The man's name and no other additional information has been released.

