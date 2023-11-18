One Person Has Died In Single Car Crash In Lino Lakes

LINO LAKES (WJON News) -- One person has died in a single-car crash early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 2:30 a.m. an SUV driven by a 20-year-old man from Vadnais Heights was entering southbound Interstate 35 from Main Street in Lino Lakes traveling at a high speed when it left the access ramp to the east.

The SUV went down the embankment, hit a culvert, and rolled several times before landing on its roof on the center median. The man's name has not yet been released.

