Motley Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

MOTLEY (WJON News) -- A Motley man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of a crash just south of Motley shortly after 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say 61-year-old Curtis Sievert was driving west on 320th Street, left the roadway while going around a curve, and was ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says Sievert was not wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.

