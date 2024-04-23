Royalton Man Hurt in Monday Evening Boating Accident

BELLEVUE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Royalton man was hurt in a boating accident Monday evening.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office received a report of a boating accident on the Platte River at about 6:45 p.m. The accident occurred on a portion of the river north of Royalton in Bellevue Township.

The sheriff's office says 43-year-old Craig Maslonkowski was operating the boat when he went to make a sharp turn, lost control, and struck a tree on shore.

Maslonkowski was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls for treatment of a leg injury.

