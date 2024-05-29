UPDATE: Driver Hurt During Traffic Stop On Sat. Identified

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The man and deputy involved in the traffic stop altercation near Pierz on Saturday have been identified. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the driver of the car as 33-year-old John Gans of Rice, and the Morrison County Sheriff's Deputy as Axel Lange.

The Sheriff's Office says Gans was pulled over at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday for speeding and suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (DUI). After conducting sobriety tests Lange told Gans he was under arrest and tried to handcuff him. According to the BCA Gans resisted, pulled away and the two began to scuffle. During the altercation, Gans attempted to take Lange's gun.

Deputy Lange told Gans to let go of his gun and when Gans failed to do so used his knife, injuring Gans. The BCA has recovered Lange's knife from the scene and is reviewing all available video. Gans remains hospitalized in stable condition, Lange is on critical incident leave and the investigation remains active.

