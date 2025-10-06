Man Injured by Tire Explosion While Working on Tractor

ELMDALE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Morrison County man was hurt while adding air to a tractor tire on Sunday.

The sheriff's office got a call just before 4:00 p.m. about a man with a broken leg at a home off of 20th Avenue two miles northwest of Upsala.

The sheriff's office says 54-year-old Dale Breth of Burtrum was putting air in a tractor tire when the rim blew out and struck his leg.

Burtrum was taken by Mayo Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

