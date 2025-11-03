Bowlus Man Injured in Sunday Night Rollover

TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A one-vehicle crash in Morrison County on Sunday injured a Bowlus man.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Great River Road about five miles southeast of Bowlus in Two Rivers Township.

The sheriff's office says 44-year-old Christopher Bechtold was heading north on Great River Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled. Bechtold was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Bowlus Fire Department.

Bechtold was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

