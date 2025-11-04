Pierz Man Airlifted to Hospital After Crash on Jewel Road

RIPLEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Pierz man was hurt on Monday after crashing his vehicle in Morrison County.

The crash happened on Jewel Road just after 2:00 p.m. The location is south of 273rd Street, approximately nine miles north of Little Falls.

The sheriff's office says 74-year-old David Robinson was heading south when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Robinson was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

