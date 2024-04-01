One Person Hurt In Crash Near Bowlus

TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Bowlus on Thursday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says at around 1:00 p.m. a vehicle driven by 85-year-old Ralph Eiynck of St. Joseph was going north on 120th Avenue about two miles south of Bowlus.

A second vehicle driven by 70-year-old Roger Tabatt of Grey Eagle was going east on 30th Street when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign, turning north onto 120th Avenue and the two vehicles collided.

A passenger in Eiyncks' vehicle, 82-year-old Elizabeth Eiynck of St. Joeseph was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries. Ralph Eiynck and Tabatt were not hurt in the crash.

