School Bus Crash injures Girl in Morrison County
MORRILL TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A 10-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after her school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says a bus driven by 22-year-old Christopher Olson of Waite Park had left the road and went into the ditch.
The crash happened at around 4:25 p.m. on 355th Avenue about 10 miles southeast of Buckman. The sheriff's office says the bus went off the road, entered the ditch, and struck a drainage culvert.
The 10-year-old girl from Hillman was brought to the hospital by family members to get checked out for minor injuries.
Olson was driving the bus for the Foley School District when the crash happened.
