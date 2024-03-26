One Person Hurt In ATV Crash Near Lastrup
BUH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in an ATV Crash near Lastrup on Monday afternoon. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call around 4:00 p.m. about 1/2 mile west of Lastrup.
The Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Dominick Herold of Pierz was driving a side-by-side in the ditch when it hit a road approach causing it to roll several times.
Herold was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries, and alcohol is believed to be a factor. The crash is under investigation.
