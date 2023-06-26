Sheriff’s Office Identifies Woman Found Dead in Fort Ripley

FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- Authorities have released the name of the woman whose body was found south of Brainerd on Sunday.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman as 49-year-old Angela McClelland of Fort Ripley.

Authorities say McClelland's body was found shortly before 6:00 a.m. near the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road. The sheriff's office says they believe the woman died after being hit by a vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting Crow Wing County in their ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have seen something suspicious in that area early Sunday morning is asked to contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office at 218-829-4749.

