One Person Hurt in Monticello Crash

WRIGHT COUNTY (WJON News) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a single-car crash near Monticello Friday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 6:30 p.m. a car driven by 33-year-old Megan Zahradnik of Austin was going west on I-94 when she went off the road and hit the median barrier.

Zahradnik was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

