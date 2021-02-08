Rollover Crash in Monticello Injures Driver

MONTICELLO -- One person was hurt in a crash in Monticello Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 57-year-old Travis Mitchell of Brooklyn Park was westbound on Interstate 94 just after 7:00 a.m. when the crash happened.

The patrol says Mitchell lost control of his SUV near Fenning Avenue, left the roadway, struck the median cable barriers, and rolled. He was taken to CentraCare Health in Monticello with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say the road was snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app