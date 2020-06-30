Monticello Crash Sends Delano Man to Hospital

MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP -- One man is hurt and another faces possible charges after a crash in Wright County Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 25 in Monticello Township just after 12:30 p.m.

The patrol says a van driven by 40-year-old Adam Brandt of Milaca was northbound when it sideswiped an SUV in the bypass lane. The SUV driver, 63-year-old Mark Lepage of Delano was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities believe Brandt may have been drinking prior to the crash.