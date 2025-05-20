Two Semitrucks Collide On I-94 In Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when their semi-trucks crashed in Monticello on Tuesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 11:11 a.m. on Interstate 94.
The state patrol says a Volvo semi being driven by 58-year-old Peter Derezinski of Chicago, and a Freightliner semi being driven by 47-year-old Aden Haji of Eden Prairie were both going east on I-94 when they collided, slid into the north ditch, struck an embankment, and then both stopped in a jack knife position.
Both Derezinski and Haji were taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello with non-life-threatening-inuries.
