St. Cloud Man Hurt In Saturday Afternoon Crash
MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) One person was hurt in a single-car crash late Saturday afternoon near Monticello.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:05 p.m. a car driven by 33-year-old James Hagberg of St. Cloud was going east on Interstate 94.
Authorities say Hagberg left the road and rolled into the median. Hagberg was taken to CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
The 25 Highest Paying Jobs In Minnesota
Take a Look at Upsala's New Lighthouse VRBO