St. Cloud Man Hurt In Saturday Afternoon Crash

MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP (WJON News)  One person was hurt in a single-car crash late Saturday afternoon near Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:05 p.m. a car driven by 33-year-old James Hagberg of St. Cloud was going east on Interstate 94.

Authorities say Hagberg left the road and rolled into the median. Hagberg was taken to CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud with non-life-threatening injuries.

